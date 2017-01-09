2017 Golden Globe Winners

Right, here we go again.

So over in the U.S. they’ve just wrapped up the Golden Globes, but rather than watch the whole spiel let’s just cut to the chase.

You want winners, you get winners. The list below from the New York Times:

Movies Best picture, drama: “Moonlight” Best picture, comedy or musical: “La La Land” Actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” Actor, drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” Actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, “La La Land” Actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences” Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals” Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” Animated film: “Zootopia” Foreign language film: “Elle” (France) Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land” Original song: “City of Stars,” “La La Land” Television Best series, drama: “The Crown,” Netflix Best series, comedy or musical: “Atlanta,” FX Best television movie or mini-series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” FX Actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager” Actress, drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown” Actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath” Actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Supporting actress: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager” Supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

Good job to all concerned – time to start working your way through those movies and series above.

[source:nytimes]

