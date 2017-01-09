2017 Hajj: FCT Muslim Pilgrims Board Begins Collection Of Deposit

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board is to commence the registration of its intending pilgrims for the 2017 Hajj on Monday 16th of January, 2017 across the six area councils of the territory.

A statement from the board’s spokesperson, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu said that intending pilgrims who wish to perform the pilgrimage through the Board are to present a bank draft of minimum of N1,000,000.00 only payable to the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja and their International Passports to book for a seat.

Lawal Aliyu added that the board would not entertain payment by proxy and bulk purchase of the forms by individual for the exercise. He said all intending pilgrims must be guaranteed by chief Imam of Area Council or Traditional Ruler or a Senior Civil Servant of not less than Grade Level 12 as contained in the Guideline for the registration of 2017 intending Pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

In addition, according to Muhammad Lawal, female intending Pilgrims would only be registered with their male guide (Muharam) in line with the Saudi Arabian government regulations.

According to the spokesperson, the board has introduced measures to ensure proficiency and safeguard against fraud in this year’s hajj exercise.

The measures he said are aimed at ensuring transparency in the sales of the 2017 hajj forms and ensure that intending pilgrims from the territory get the best service ever in the history of hajj operation in the FCT.

He added that the director of the board, Malam Muhammad Bashir has already warned the staff against corruption and any act capable of tarnishing the image of the administration.

