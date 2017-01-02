2017: Implement N52,000 Minimum Wage, NLC Tells PMB

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has listed the implementation of the N52,000 new minimum wage as well as tackling unemployment crisis in the country as two major areas where it will confront the federal government in 2017.

The congress in a new year message by its president, Ayuba Wabba also urged the Muhammadu Buhari led government to muster the necessary political will to deal with the challenge of the power sector, either reversal of the privatization of the sector or ensuring that those who run the sector provide electricity on regular basis and at rates consumer can afford.

He said in the new year, with states earning more revenue from sales of crude oil, and more money as a result of the massive devaluation of the naira, the NLC will continue its campaign to ensure that the incidence of non-payment of salaries as at when due, is no longer a feature of our national life.

The NLC president said Nigerians are yet to see the massive job creation promised by the APC led government, stressing that “How many jobs has the federal government and the 23 states controlled by the ruling party created in the course of the last 20 or so months, in furtherance of its pledge to Nigerians during the electioneering campaign.”

He said, in the new year, the crisis of monumental unemployment in the country will remain with us, unless something drastic is done. Accorsing to him, the NLC had stated in its past may day and new year messages, as well as other policy pronouncements, that it has some ideas on how, Nigeria can create new and sustainable jobs.

He said “unfortunately, no one in government has thought it necessary to give us a hearing on what these ideas are, and what they entail. Presently, we are not even sure which ministry or agency of the government is the focal point on job creation.”

On the urgent need for new national minimum wage, Wabba said the NLC will in the new year redouble its efforts, using all available means at their disposal to get the federal government to constitute the tripartite panel to renegotiate a new minimum wage, which must be a living wage.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

