2017 is off to a Great Start for Tekno as he Finalizes his $4 Million Deal with Sony Entertainment
Nigerian act Tekno‘s Year has kicked off on a good note as he is done signing the dotted lines on his contract with Sony Entertainment and has officially closed the deal which is reportedly worth 4 Million dollars! The TripleMG artist has indeed hit the jackpot, as Paul Okoye of Upclose and Personal took to his Instagram […]
