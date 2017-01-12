2017 is off to a Great Start for Tekno as he Finalizes his $4 Million Deal with Sony Entertainment

Nigerian act Tekno‘s Year has kicked off on a good note as he is done signing the dotted lines on his contract with Sony Entertainment and has officially closed the deal which is reportedly worth 4 Million dollars! The TripleMG artist has indeed hit the jackpot, as Paul Okoye of Upclose and Personal took to his Instagram […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

