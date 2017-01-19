2017 List Shows Changes To South Africa’s Most Expensive Streets To Buy Property On

Back in April of last year we wrote a piece on the 22 most expensive streets in South Africa, with 15 of those found in Cape Town (HERE).

Top of the pops was Nettleton Street in Clifton with an average property value of R45 million – you know, where houses cost R1 million a week to rent (HERE).

This year the list, put together by Lightstone Property, shows a number of changes due to a shift in how they’ve analysed the data.

Those specifics below from BusinessTech:

[Last year’s] data was based on the overall average value of transactions on South African streets, which could be skewed by a single high or low sale. Lightstone has used median values for its latest findings, which eliminates very high prices or very low prices and shows the actual middle range value of properties, providing a clearer overall picture of property value in the country… The average Lightstone Prediction Value was used to rank the top properties in each province below. The group only explored streets having more than 5 properties, and where at least 50% of properties are residential.

Here are those top five from the major cities:

It’s a tough life on the Atlantic Seaboard, and up in Sandhurst too, I see.

Must be nice to sit on a nest egg like that.

