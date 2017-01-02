Pages Navigation Menu

2017: NASS To Make Anti-recession Laws

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As Nigerians marked the beginning of the new year 2017 yesterday with hope for a better life, the Senate has said that the national assembly will make laws that would take Nigeria out of economic recession.

In a widely circulated new year message titled “Our Bond With  Nigerians” signed by the chairman of the senate committee on media and  public affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the upper legislative chamber said the beginning of every new year offers opportunities for  introspection and renewal, noting that “surely every Nigerian desires and deserves a good life”. “As stated in the legislative agenda of the 8th Senate, the National Assembly shall make legislations to end economic recession and set  Nigeria on the part of growth and development,” the senate spokesman said.

On the specific role of the senate in the new year, he said the red  chamber “shall always legislate for good governance, economic  diversification, peace and security for all as the primary purpose of  governance is the welfare and security of the citizens”.

“Accordingly, the 8th Senate is determined to foster and sustain  mutual trust and understanding as it seeks to work with all arms of government for the good of all

