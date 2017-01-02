2017: NASS To Make Anti-recession Laws

As Nigerians marked the beginning of the new year 2017 yesterday with hope for a better life, the Senate has said that the national assembly will make laws that would take Nigeria out of economic recession.

In a widely circulated new year message titled “Our Bond With Nigerians” signed by the chairman of the senate committee on media and public affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the upper legislative chamber said the beginning of every new year offers opportunities for introspection and renewal, noting that “surely every Nigerian desires and deserves a good life”. “As stated in the legislative agenda of the 8th Senate, the National Assembly shall make legislations to end economic recession and set Nigeria on the part of growth and development,” the senate spokesman said.

On the specific role of the senate in the new year, he said the red chamber “shall always legislate for good governance, economic diversification, peace and security for all as the primary purpose of governance is the welfare and security of the citizens”.

“Accordingly, the 8th Senate is determined to foster and sustain mutual trust and understanding as it seeks to work with all arms of government for the good of all

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

