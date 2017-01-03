2017: NDE To Create Over 800,000 Job Through Agriculture

In line with the federal government’s diversification policy, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has said it hopes to create over 800, 000 jobs in the agricultural sector.

The Directorate said it plans to achieve this by engaging 720, 000 unemployed youths in agriculture by keying into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiative of anchor borrowers scheme.

According to the acting Director Genral of the NDE, Mr Kunle Obayan, so far, 77, 000 cooperatives are already registered under this initiate nationwide.

On further job creation initiatives being initiated for unemployed persons in the country, he said, “

“11, 100 unemployed persons cutting across all ages and status will be trained in the rural areas in agribusiness skills in 2017. A total of 5, 500 direct jobs are expected from this initiative. Subject to availability of funds, 1, 850 persons will receive agribusiness starter packs from the NDE in 2017”

Obayan also revealed that the NDE had completed the frame work for online registration of unemployed persons in Nigerian since 2015. He expressed hope that funds will be adequately released to enable the directorate capture numbers of unemployed persons in the country to enable government keep accurate data.

He assured that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is sensitive and focus in its quest to tackle youth unemployment, adding that government has programme in place, as well as social investment programmes with funds to take care of the poorest of the poor.

The acting DG said the NDE in 2016 lunched the smart farmer scheme (NDE REMIS), an ICT based platform capable of creation 490, 000 jobs in the next three years. He however called for improved budgetary allocation for recruitment of agents who will drive the project.

He urged youths in the country to embrace the various vocational and skills acquisition programmes being introduced by government to tackle the menace of job creation.

