2017: NEW List of 46 Ambassadorial Nominees Buhari Sent

New List Of 46 Ambassadors Nominated By Buhari. President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Nigerian Senate, two months after the legislature rejected his first list. The President Presented the new List to the Senate on Thursday, January 12th, 2017. George Oguntade, a retired Supreme Court Judge, and Olorunmimbe Mamora, former Senator, are two of the well-known figures dropped by Mr. Buhari. Also, Adegboyega Ogunwusi, an elder brother of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, was dropped. ALSO READ: Check Out the Daring Reply Premium Times Gave to Nigerian Army Today! The governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress had last year complained that the earlier nominees were drawn from their respective states without consultations with them. After Senate President Bukola Saraki read the new nominees on Thursday, Abuja Senator, Phillip Aduda thanked Mr. Buhari for nominating an indigene of Abuja this time. Mr. Aduda protested the non-inclusion of any FCT indigene when the earlier list was submitted to the Senate in October last year. Below is the full list of the new nominees:

