2017: Nigeria will be out of recession in second quarter – Don – Daily Trust
|
2017: Nigeria will be out of recession in second quarter – Don
Daily Trust
Prof. Ben Aigbokhan, the Vice-Chancelor (VC), Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo has expressed optimism that Nigeria will be out of the economic recession in the second quarter of the year. Aigbokhan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG