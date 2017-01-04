Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017: Nigeria will be out of recession in second quarter – Don – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
2017: Nigeria will be out of recession in second quarter – Don
Daily Trust
Prof. Ben Aigbokhan, the Vice-Chancelor (VC), Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo has expressed optimism that Nigeria will be out of the economic recession in the second quarter of the year. Aigbokhan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.