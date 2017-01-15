2017: NPFL Match Day 1 Results (15-01-17)
Results Of 2017 NPFL Match Day 1. The 2016/2017 Season of the Nigerian Premier League have Started fully with Champions “Enugu Ranger” Loosing First Match of the Season. Results from Match Day 1, January 15, 2017 Below: Shooting Stars 2-0 Lobi Stars MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes Enyimba International 1-0 Sunshine Stars ABS FC 3-1 Akwa United Rivers United 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC Rangers International 1-2 Abia Warriors Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United Remo Stars 1-2 Plateau United Wikki Tourists 0-0 Nasarawa United(NAN) Played on Saturday: Kano Pillars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah (abandoned after 50 minutes)(NAN)
