2017: NSE optimistic of stock market, economic recovery
The Eagle Online
2017: NSE optimistic of stock market, economic recovery
Operators in the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday expressed optimism that the nation's economy and the equity market would rebound in 2017 with the right economic policies and strategies. The Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, made …
