2017: Obaseki assures Edo poeple of speedy economic recovery
Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state of a quick economic recovery in 2017. Obaseki who gave the assurance in his new year broadcast, said he would never betray the confidence reposed in him by the people who elected him governor on September 28, 2016.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG