2017: Obaseki assures Edo poeple of speedy economic recovery

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state of a quick economic recovery in 2017. Obaseki who gave the assurance in his new year broadcast, said he would never betray the confidence reposed in him by the people who elected him governor on September 28, 2016.

