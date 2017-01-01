2017: Ondo APC Assures Of Better Days

The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with the good people of the state on the dawn of a New Year 2017 and assured the people of the state better days in 2017 under the administration of the Governor-elect in Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu(SAN).

The Party through its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Steve Otaloro admonished the people of the state to keep hope alive in the face of the current economic quagmire in the state as there will be light at the end of the tunnel

According to the party, the state is blessed with enough natural resources and quality human power, but the inability of the government to harness these rare opportunities is the bane of the state development.

Otaloro said, “We only focus over the years on funds accruing to the state from the Federation Account and unfortunately we do not make good use of it and diversify the sources of generating internal revenue.

“We (APC) are assuring you the good people of Ondo State that we are going to look beyond money from the central and explore all other resources we have through engagement of personalities with economic acumen and expertise in turning the fortunes of our dear state round for the benefit of all.

“Everyone, particularly those in the private sector would be provided the enabling environment to operate and cottage industries would be encouraged by the All Progressives Congress-led administration to create jobs and reduce poverty rate in the state drastically before long.

“We are calling on the people to prepare to key into various people-oriented programmes of Barrister Akeredolu’s government which would be roled out on assumption of office in February, which promised to turn the economic situation in the state round.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

