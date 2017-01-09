Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Prophecies: IBB may die, Bishop Oyedepo, others will face controversies – Bishop Emmah Isong

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bishop-Emmah-Isong

The Assistant National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, South South, Bishop Emmah Isong, has released his prophecies for 2017. The Prophet and Senior Pastor at Faith Mansion World Centre, in a 60-point prophecy for the Year 2017, predicted the possible death of former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, urging Nigerians to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

2017 Prophecies: IBB may die, Bishop Oyedepo, others will face controversies – Bishop Emmah Isong

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.