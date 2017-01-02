2017 Prophecy: Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019; Nigeria will split into 5 – Prophet Olagunju
The presiding Bishop of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo state, Prophet Wale Olagunju, has released his prophecies for 2017. Prophet Olagunju, who accurately predicted President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2015 election, revealed that President Buhari will be dethroned in 2019 election by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar. The prophet noted […]
2017 Prophecy: Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019; Nigeria will split into 5 – Prophet Olagunju
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG