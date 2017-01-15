2017 prophesy: God will kill Buhari if he fails – Ekiti prophet, Lawrence Adewusi
A retired military officer and Prophet, Lawrence Adewusi, has said former Nigerian leaders, including Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan failed to deliver the country from economic woes because they refused to do proper restitution of their sins. Urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to toe the same line, Adewusi urged Nigerians to […]
