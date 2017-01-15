Pages Navigation Menu

2017 prophesy: God will kill Buhari if he fails – Ekiti prophet, Lawrence Adewusi

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

A retired military officer and Prophet, Lawrence Adewusi, has said former Nigerian leaders, including Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan failed to deliver the country from economic woes because they refused to do proper r‎estitution of their sins. Urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to toe the same line, Adewusi urged Nigerians to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

