2017 Recruitment: Here Are The Full Guidelines To Join The Nigerian Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on its Facebook page announced that it would employ the services of 5,000 new entrants in its 2017 recruitment exercise.

Here are the details as published on the verified Facebook page of the Nigerian Air Force below:

APPLICATION FOR NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT EXERCISE 2017

GUIDELINES

1. Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online at www.airforce.mil.ng.

2. Applicants are to apply once, multiple online application will be disqualified.

3. Applicants are to print out the underlisted documents after completion of application online:

a. Local Government Indigeneship Form.

b. Attestation form to be signed by Military officer or Local Government Chairman.

c. Parent/Guardian Consent Form.

d. Acknowledgment Form.

QUALIFICATIONS

4. Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

5. Applicants must not be less than 1.66m tall for male and not less than 1.63m tall for female.

6. Non Tradesmen/Women.

a. Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 22 years by 31 December 2017.

b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 3 credits including Mathematics and English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

7. Tradesmen/Women.

a. Applicants applying as tradesmen and women must be between 17 and 24 years of age except for those applying as drivers who must be between 18 and 28 years by 31 December 2017.

b. Applicants must possess a minimum of 2 passes with a credit in English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB and must possess at least a lower credit in ND/NCE or any relevant trade certificates from reputable and approved government institutions/organisations.

c. Drivers must posses a minimum of 2 passess with a credit in English and trade test certificate.

d. Applicants applying as sportsmen/women are to present evidence of their professional experience which will include certificates and medals.

NOTE

8. Online Registration Starts on 14 January 2017 and closes on 17 February 2017.

9. Zonal Recruitment Exercise will hold from 23 February – 16 March 2017.

10. NAF online Registration and all other recruitment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made.

The Attestation form must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signees drivers licence or international passport. The signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant behind.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment application is scheduled to begin January 14, 2017.

For further information see the instruction page or call the following support lines: 09064145533, 08043440802 and 08053440802 or Email: recruitment@airforce.mil.ng.

