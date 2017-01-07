2017 Recruitment: Nigerian Air Force Prepares To Employ 5,000 Nigerians | Check Date Here

In an attempt to put an end to the activities of Boko Haram in the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has said it would employ the services of 5,000 new entrants in its 2017 recruitment exercise.

The Guardian quoted the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as saying that several strategies need to be put in place to ensure the complete restoration of peace and security in the Northeast in particular but Nigeria at large.

According to Abubakar, the expansion of the NAF and the compelling need to ensure that adequate human capacity to serve, is the reason the Service has decided that 5,000 Nigerians would be recruited during the 2017 recruitment exercise, to fill in the spaces that would be created by the establishment of the fifth Command.

He noted that the all the bases of the NAF all over the country are now adequately equipped to withstand any aggression.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment application is scheduled to begin January 14, 2017.

The post 2017 Recruitment: Nigerian Air Force Prepares To Employ 5,000 Nigerians | Check Date Here appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

