2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Results & Leaderboard

Justin Thomas has won the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions with a 3 shot lead and a score of 22 under par at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Results

The 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Justin Thomas 270 -22 2nd Hideki Matsuyama 273 -19 3rd Jordan Spieth 276 -16 3rd Pat Perez 276 -16 3rd Ryan Moore 276 -16 6th Dustin Johnson 277 -15 6th Patrick Reed 277 -15 6th Brendan Steele 277 -15 9th Tony Finau 278 -14 9th William McGirt 278 -14 9th Jimmy Walker 278 -14 12th Jim Herman 279 -13 12th Jason Day 279 -13 14th Cody Gribble 280 -12 14th Brandt Snedeker 280 -12 14th Daniel Berger 280 -12 17th Rod Pampling 281 -11 17th Charley Hoffman 281 -11 17th Russell Knox 281 -11 20th Fabian Gomez 282 -10 21st Jason Dufner 283 -9 22nd Brian Stuard 284 -8 22nd James Hahn 284 -8 24th Vaughn Taylor 285 -7 25th Mackenzie Hughes 286 -6 25th Aaron Baddeley 286 -6 25th Bubba Watson 286 -6 28th Greg Chalmers 287 -5 29th Billy Hurley III 291 -1 30th Jhonattan Vegas 292 E 30th Si Woo Kim 292 E 32nd Branden Grace 293 1





