2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Results & Leaderboard
Justin Thomas has won the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions with a 3 shot lead and a score of 22 under par at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Justin Thomas
|270
|-22
|2nd
|Hideki Matsuyama
|273
|-19
|3rd
|Jordan Spieth
|276
|-16
|3rd
|Pat Perez
|276
|-16
|3rd
|Ryan Moore
|276
|-16
|6th
|Dustin Johnson
|277
|-15
|6th
|Patrick Reed
|277
|-15
|6th
|Brendan Steele
|277
|-15
|9th
|Tony Finau
|278
|-14
|9th
|William McGirt
|278
|-14
|9th
|Jimmy Walker
|278
|-14
|12th
|Jim Herman
|279
|-13
|12th
|Jason Day
|279
|-13
|14th
|Cody Gribble
|280
|-12
|14th
|Brandt Snedeker
|280
|-12
|14th
|Daniel Berger
|280
|-12
|17th
|Rod Pampling
|281
|-11
|17th
|Charley Hoffman
|281
|-11
|17th
|Russell Knox
|281
|-11
|20th
|Fabian Gomez
|282
|-10
|21st
|Jason Dufner
|283
|-9
|22nd
|Brian Stuard
|284
|-8
|22nd
|James Hahn
|284
|-8
|24th
|Vaughn Taylor
|285
|-7
|25th
|Mackenzie Hughes
|286
|-6
|25th
|Aaron Baddeley
|286
|-6
|25th
|Bubba Watson
|286
|-6
|28th
|Greg Chalmers
|287
|-5
|29th
|Billy Hurley III
|291
|-1
|30th
|Jhonattan Vegas
|292
|E
|30th
|Si Woo Kim
|292
|E
|32nd
|Branden Grace
|293
|1
