2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 1 of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be hosted at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii on Thursday 5th January. The 1st round tee times for the SBS Tournament of Champions golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:20 am.
The 32 player strong field has been paired into 16 two-ball groups for the first two rounds of the SBS Tournament of Champions.
2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Thursday Tee Times
The SBS Tournament of Champions round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:20 AM
|Cody Gribble
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10:30 AM
|Rod Pampling
|Pat Perez
|10:40 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Greg Chalmers
|10:50 AM
|Vaughn Taylor
|Brendan Steele
|11:00 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|Brian Stuard
|11:10 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Tony Finau
|11:20 AM
|Branden Grace
|Jim Herman
|11:30 AM
|James Hahn
|Fabian Gomez
|11:40 AM
|Daniel Berger
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11:50 AM
|Bubba Watson
|William McGirt
|12:00 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Jason Dufner
|12:10 PM
|Jimmy Walker
|Brandt Snedeker
|12:20 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12:30 PM
|Ryan Moore
|Russell Knox
|12:40 PM
|Patrick Reed
|Jason Day
|12:50 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Dustin Johnson
