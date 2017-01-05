2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be hosted at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii on Thursday 5th January. The 1st round tee times for the SBS Tournament of Champions golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:20 am.

The 32 player strong field has been paired into 16 two-ball groups for the first two rounds of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Thursday Tee Times

The SBS Tournament of Champions round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:20 AM Cody Gribble Mackenzie Hughes 10:30 AM Rod Pampling Pat Perez 10:40 AM Aaron Baddeley Greg Chalmers 10:50 AM Vaughn Taylor Brendan Steele 11:00 AM Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard 11:10 AM Charley Hoffman Tony Finau 11:20 AM Branden Grace Jim Herman 11:30 AM James Hahn Fabian Gomez 11:40 AM Daniel Berger Jhonattan Vegas 11:50 AM Bubba Watson William McGirt 12:00 PM Si Woo Kim Jason Dufner 12:10 PM Jimmy Walker Brandt Snedeker 12:20 PM Justin Thomas Hideki Matsuyama 12:30 PM Ryan Moore Russell Knox 12:40 PM Patrick Reed Jason Day 12:50 PM Jordan Spieth Dustin Johnson





The post 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

