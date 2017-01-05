Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 1 of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be hosted at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii on Thursday 5th January. The 1st round tee times for the SBS Tournament of Champions golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:20 am.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The 32 player strong field has been paired into 16 two-ball groups for the first two rounds of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Thursday Tee Times

The SBS Tournament of Champions round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time.

Tee Times Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
10:20 AM Cody Gribble Mackenzie Hughes
10:30 AM Rod Pampling Pat Perez
10:40 AM Aaron Baddeley Greg Chalmers
10:50 AM Vaughn Taylor Brendan Steele
11:00 AM Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard
11:10 AM Charley Hoffman Tony Finau
11:20 AM Branden Grace Jim Herman
11:30 AM James Hahn Fabian Gomez
11:40 AM Daniel Berger Jhonattan Vegas
11:50 AM Bubba Watson William McGirt
12:00 PM Si Woo Kim Jason Dufner
12:10 PM Jimmy Walker Brandt Snedeker
12:20 PM Justin Thomas Hideki Matsuyama
12:30 PM Ryan Moore Russell Knox
12:40 PM Patrick Reed Jason Day
12:50 PM Jordan Spieth Dustin Johnson


The post 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.