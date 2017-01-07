2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be hosted at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii on Saturday 7th January. The SBS Tournament of Champions round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:48 am local time.

The 32 players who made the cut, which was set at 16 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Justin Thomas is paired with Ryan Moore in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 11:05 am.

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Round 3 Tee Times

The SBS Tournament of Champions 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:35 AM Billy Hurley III Jhonattan Vegas 8:45 AM Mackenzie Hughes Branden Grace 8:55 AM Bubba Watson Si Woo Kim 9:05 AM Aaron Baddeley James Hahn 9:15 AM Vaughn Taylor Greg Chalmers 9:25 AM Cody Gribble Brian Stuard 9:35 AM Jordan Spieth Charley Hoffman 9:45 AM Pat Perez Rod Pampling 9:55 AM Russell Knox Brandt Snedeker 10:05 AM William McGirt Dustin Johnson 10:15 AM Brendan Steele Jason Day 10:25 AM Daniel Berger Jim Herman 10:35 AM Tony Finau Fabian Gomez 10:45 AM Jason Dufner Hideki Matsuyama 10:55 AM Patrick Reed Jimmy Walker 11:05 AM Justin Thomas Ryan Moore





