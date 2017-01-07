2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be hosted at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii on Saturday 7th January. The SBS Tournament of Champions round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:48 am local time.
The 32 players who made the cut, which was set at 16 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Justin Thomas is paired with Ryan Moore in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 11:05 am.
2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Round 3 Tee Times
The SBS Tournament of Champions 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:35 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|Jhonattan Vegas
|8:45 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Branden Grace
|8:55 AM
|Bubba Watson
|Si Woo Kim
|9:05 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|James Hahn
|9:15 AM
|Vaughn Taylor
|Greg Chalmers
|9:25 AM
|Cody Gribble
|Brian Stuard
|9:35 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Charley Hoffman
|9:45 AM
|Pat Perez
|Rod Pampling
|9:55 AM
|Russell Knox
|Brandt Snedeker
|10:05 AM
|William McGirt
|Dustin Johnson
|10:15 AM
|Brendan Steele
|Jason Day
|10:25 AM
|Daniel Berger
|Jim Herman
|10:35 AM
|Tony Finau
|Fabian Gomez
|10:45 AM
|Jason Dufner
|Hideki Matsuyama
|10:55 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Jimmy Walker
|11:05 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Ryan Moore
