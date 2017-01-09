2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be played on Sunday 8th January at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. The SBS Tournament of Champions 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:35 am.

The final tee slot of the SBS Tournament of Champions 2017 golf tournament is at 10:05 pm and features Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama.

SBS Tournament of Champions Round 4 Tee Times

The SBS Tournament of Champions 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Plantation Course .

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:35 AM Branden Grace Billy Hurley III 7:45 AM Jhonattan Vegas Mackenzie Hughes 7:55 AM Bubba Watson Aaron Baddeley 8:05 AM Brian Stuard Si Woo Kim 8:15 AM Rod Pampling Greg Chalmers 8:25 AM Vaughn Taylor Charley Hoffman 8:35 AM Jordan Spieth James Hahn 8:45 AM Cody Gribble Jim Herman 8:55 AM Jason Day Fabian Gomez 9:05 AM Pat Perez Brandt Snedeker 9:15 AM Tony Finau Jason Dufner 9:25 AM Dustin Johnson Daniel Berger 9:35 AM Patrick Reed Russell Knox 9:45 AM Ryan Moore Brendan Steele 9:55 AM William McGirt Jimmy Walker 10:05 AM Justin Thomas Hideki Matsuyama





