2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Results & Leaderboard

Justin Thomas has won the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii with a 7 shot lead and a score of 27 under par at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Results

The 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Justin Thomas 253 -27 2nd Justin Rose 260 -20 3rd Jordan Spieth 261 -19 4th Kevin Kisner 262 -18 4th Jamie Lovemark 262 -18 6th Gary Woodland 263 -17 6th Zach Johnson 263 -17 8th Chez Reavie 264 -16 8th Charles Howell III 264 -16 10th Jim Herman 265 -15 11th Sean O’Hair 266 -14 11th Russell Knox 266 -14 13th Webb Simpson 267 -13 13th Luke List 267 -13 13th Bill Haas 267 -13 13th Brian Gay 267 -13 13th Branden Grace 267 -13 13th Russell Henley 267 -13 13th Hudson Swafford 267 -13 20th Michael Kim 268 -12 20th Billy Hurley III 268 -12 20th Henrik Norlander 268 -12 20th Marc Leishman 268 -12 20th Michael Thompson 268 -12 20th Tony Finau 268 -12 20th Brian Harman 268 -12 27th Cameron Smith 269 -11 27th Kelly Kraft 269 -11 27th Mackenzie Hughes 269 -11 27th Y.E. Yang 269 -11 27th Hideki Matsuyama 269 -11 27th Peter Malnati 269 -11 27th Ollie Schniederjans 269 -11 27th Hideto Tanihara 269 -11 27th John Huh 269 -11 36th James Hahn 270 -10 36th Andres Gonzales 270 -10 36th Ben Martin 270 -10 36th Kevin Na 270 -10 36th Tim Wilkinson 270 -10 36th Shawn Stefani 270 -10 36th Kyle Stanley 270 -10 36th Stewart Cink 270 -10 36th Daniel Summerhays 270 -10 45th Daniel Berger 271 -9 45th Rory Sabbatini 271 -9 45th Ryan Brehm 271 -9 45th Brian Stuard 271 -9 49th Satoshi Kodaira 272 -8 49th Robert Streb 272 -8 49th Seamus Power 272 -8 49th Bryson DeChambeau 272 -8 49th Richy Werenski 272 -8 49th David Lingmerth 272 -8 49th William McGirt 272 -8 49th Bryce Molder 272 -8 57th Vaughn Taylor 273 -7 57th Scott Piercy 273 -7 57th Vijay Singh 273 -7 57th Trey Mullinax 273 -7 57th Zac Blair 273 -7 62nd Jason Bohn 274 -6 63rd Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 275 -5 64th Miguel Tabuena 276 -4 64th Rod Pampling 276 -4 64th JT Poston 276 -4 64th Scott Brown 276 -4 68th Billy Horschel 277 -3 69th Pat Perez 278 -2 69th Jared Sawada 278 -2 69th Jon Curran 278 -2 72nd Fabian Gomez 279 -1 73rd Ken Duke 280 E





