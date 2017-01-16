2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Results & Leaderboard
Justin Thomas has won the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii with a 7 shot lead and a score of 27 under par at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Results
The 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Justin Thomas
|253
|-27
|2nd
|Justin Rose
|260
|-20
|3rd
|Jordan Spieth
|261
|-19
|4th
|Kevin Kisner
|262
|-18
|4th
|Jamie Lovemark
|262
|-18
|6th
|Gary Woodland
|263
|-17
|6th
|Zach Johnson
|263
|-17
|8th
|Chez Reavie
|264
|-16
|8th
|Charles Howell III
|264
|-16
|10th
|Jim Herman
|265
|-15
|11th
|Sean O’Hair
|266
|-14
|11th
|Russell Knox
|266
|-14
|13th
|Webb Simpson
|267
|-13
|13th
|Luke List
|267
|-13
|13th
|Bill Haas
|267
|-13
|13th
|Brian Gay
|267
|-13
|13th
|Branden Grace
|267
|-13
|13th
|Russell Henley
|267
|-13
|13th
|Hudson Swafford
|267
|-13
|20th
|Michael Kim
|268
|-12
|20th
|Billy Hurley III
|268
|-12
|20th
|Henrik Norlander
|268
|-12
|20th
|Marc Leishman
|268
|-12
|20th
|Michael Thompson
|268
|-12
|20th
|Tony Finau
|268
|-12
|20th
|Brian Harman
|268
|-12
|27th
|Cameron Smith
|269
|-11
|27th
|Kelly Kraft
|269
|-11
|27th
|Mackenzie Hughes
|269
|-11
|27th
|Y.E. Yang
|269
|-11
|27th
|Hideki Matsuyama
|269
|-11
|27th
|Peter Malnati
|269
|-11
|27th
|Ollie Schniederjans
|269
|-11
|27th
|Hideto Tanihara
|269
|-11
|27th
|John Huh
|269
|-11
|36th
|James Hahn
|270
|-10
|36th
|Andres Gonzales
|270
|-10
|36th
|Ben Martin
|270
|-10
|36th
|Kevin Na
|270
|-10
|36th
|Tim Wilkinson
|270
|-10
|36th
|Shawn Stefani
|270
|-10
|36th
|Kyle Stanley
|270
|-10
|36th
|Stewart Cink
|270
|-10
|36th
|Daniel Summerhays
|270
|-10
|45th
|Daniel Berger
|271
|-9
|45th
|Rory Sabbatini
|271
|-9
|45th
|Ryan Brehm
|271
|-9
|45th
|Brian Stuard
|271
|-9
|49th
|Satoshi Kodaira
|272
|-8
|49th
|Robert Streb
|272
|-8
|49th
|Seamus Power
|272
|-8
|49th
|Bryson DeChambeau
|272
|-8
|49th
|Richy Werenski
|272
|-8
|49th
|David Lingmerth
|272
|-8
|49th
|William McGirt
|272
|-8
|49th
|Bryce Molder
|272
|-8
|57th
|Vaughn Taylor
|273
|-7
|57th
|Scott Piercy
|273
|-7
|57th
|Vijay Singh
|273
|-7
|57th
|Trey Mullinax
|273
|-7
|57th
|Zac Blair
|273
|-7
|62nd
|Jason Bohn
|274
|-6
|63rd
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|275
|-5
|64th
|Miguel Tabuena
|276
|-4
|64th
|Rod Pampling
|276
|-4
|64th
|JT Poston
|276
|-4
|64th
|Scott Brown
|276
|-4
|68th
|Billy Horschel
|277
|-3
|69th
|Pat Perez
|278
|-2
|69th
|Jared Sawada
|278
|-2
|69th
|Jon Curran
|278
|-2
|72nd
|Fabian Gomez
|279
|-1
|73rd
|Ken Duke
|280
|E
