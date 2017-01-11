2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will be hosted at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday January 12th. The Sony Open in Hawaii 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am local time.

The 144 player strong field for the Sony Open in Hawaii have been paired into 48 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 1 Tee Times

The Sony Open in Hawaii 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Tee Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Harris English Bob Estes Wesley Bryan 7:10 AM Sean O’Hair Jerry Kelly Chad Collins 7:20 AM Ben Crane Will MacKenzie Soren Kjeldsen 7:30 AM Si Woo Kim Russell Knox Chris Kirk 7:40 AM Smylie Kaufman Billy Horschel Keegan Bradley 7:50 AM Kevin Kisner Robert Streb David Toms 8:00 AM Cody Gribble Jim Herman Vijay Singh 8:10 AM James Hahn Brian Stuard Tony Finau 8:20 AM Boo Weekley Ryan Palmer Daniel Summerhays 8:30 AM Brian Harman Patrick Rodgers Harold Varner III 8:40 AM Whee Kim Xander Schauffele Hideto Tanihara 8:50 AM Cameron Smith Brandon Hagy Daisuke Kataoka 11:40 AM John Huh Ricky Barnes Jon Curran 11:50 AM David Hearn Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Tyrone Van Aswegen 12:00 PM John Senden Ken Duke Scott Brown 12:10 PM Brian Gay K.J. Choi Rory Sabbatini 12:20 PM Billy Hurley III David Lingmerth Charles Howell III 12:30 PM Jimmy Walker Fabian Gomez Justin Rose 12:40 PM Pat Perez Hideki Matsuyama Zach Johnson 12:50 PM Camilo Villegas Tim Wilkinson Anirban Lahiri 1:00 PM Carl Pettersson Shawn Stefani Luke List 1:10 PM Steven Alker Satoshi Kodaira Miguel Tabuena 1:20 PM Ryan Blaum J.T. Poston Kevin Hayashi 1:30 PM Seamus Power Henrik Norlander Jared Sawada 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Bud Cauley Cameron Percy Sung Kang 7:10 AM Russell Henley Steve Marino Michael Kim 7:20 AM Kevin Na Y.E. Yang Derek Fathauer 7:30 AM J.J. Henry Matt Every Gary Woodland 7:40 AM Mackenzie Hughes Troy Merritt Stewart Cink 7:50 AM Brandt Snedeker Jason Dufner Bill Haas 8:00 AM Justin Thomas Daniel Berger Jordan Spieth 8:10 AM Seung-Yul Noh Jason Bohn Morgan Hoffmann 8:20 AM Kyle Stanley Spencer Levin Kyle Reifers 8:30 AM Bryson DeChambeau Ollie Schniederjans Tadd Fujikawa 8:40 AM Andres Gonzales Trey Mullinax Hyung-Sung Kim 8:50 AM Parker McLachlin Ryan Brehm Brent Grant 11:40 AM Chez Reavie Tag Ridings Colt Knost 11:50 AM Jonas Blixt Bryce Molder Jamie Lovemark 12:00 PM Michael Thompson Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford 12:10 PM Peter Malnati Ben Martin Webb Simpson 12:20 PM Greg Chalmers Branden Grace Nick Taylor 12:30 PM William McGirt Vaughn Taylor Steven Bowditch 12:40 PM Rod Pampling Scott Piercy Paul Casey 12:50 PM Zac Blair John Peterson Mark Hubbard 1:00 PM Johnson Wagner Chad Campbell Fred Funk 1:10 PM Hiroshi Iwata Nicholas Lindheim John Oda 1:20 PM Miguel Angel Carballo Cheng Tsung Pan Yusaku Miyazato 1:30 PM Kelly Kraft J.J. Spaun John Chin

