2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played on Saturday January 14th at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:50 am.

The field has been reduced to 82 by the cut which has been paired into 28 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii 3rd Round Tee Times

The Sony Open in Hawaii round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Tee Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:50 AM Tim Wilkinson Shawn Stefani Jared Sawada 11:00 AM David Lingmerth Rod Pampling Pat Perez 11:10 AM Chez Reavie Marc Leishman Ben Martin 11:20 AM Jim Herman Ollie Schniederjans Brian Harman 11:30 AM Chad Campbell Mackenzie Hughes Bill Haas 11:40 AM Michael Thompson Brian Gay Hideki Matsuyama 11:50 AM Hideto Tanihara Cameron Smith Bryce Molder 12:00 PM Y.E. Yang Daniel Berger Jordan Spieth 12:10 PM Scott Piercy Miguel Tabuena Henrik Norlander 12:20 PM Jamie Lovemark Rory Sabbatini Billy Hurley III 12:30 PM Russell Henley Russell Knox Tony Finau 12:40 PM Charles Howell III Luke List Satoshi Kodaira 12:50 PM Justin Rose Zach Johnson Webb Simpson 1:00 PM Justin Thomas Gary Woodland Hudson Swafford 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10:50 AM Michael Kim Kevin Na Richy Werenski 11:00 AM Jason Bohn Daniel Summerhays Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 11:10 AM Peter Malnati Branden Grace Fabian Gomez 11:20 AM J.T. Poston Seamus Power Sean O’Hair 11:30 AM Robert Streb Vijay Singh Jon Curran 11:40 AM Ken Duke Zac Blair Carl Pettersson 11:50 AM Kelly Kraft Cameron Percy Stewart Cink 12:00 PM Billy Horschel James Hahn Bryson DeChambeau 12:10 PM Andres Gonzales Ryan Brehm Brandon Hagy 12:20 PM Tag Ridings John Huh Scott Brown 12:30 PM William McGirt Vaughn Taylor Fred Funk 12:40 PM Ryan Blaum Kevin Kisner Brian Stuard 12:50 PM Kyle Stanley Trey Mullinax 1:00 PM Hyung-Sung Kim Whee Kim





The post 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

