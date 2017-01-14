2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played on Saturday January 14th at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:50 am.
The field has been reduced to 82 by the cut which has been paired into 28 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Sony Open in Hawaii 3rd Round Tee Times
The Sony Open in Hawaii round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Tee
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:50 AM
|Tim Wilkinson
|Shawn Stefani
|Jared Sawada
|11:00 AM
|David Lingmerth
|Rod Pampling
|Pat Perez
|11:10 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Marc Leishman
|Ben Martin
|11:20 AM
|Jim Herman
|Ollie Schniederjans
|Brian Harman
|11:30 AM
|Chad Campbell
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Bill Haas
|11:40 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Brian Gay
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:50 AM
|Hideto Tanihara
|Cameron Smith
|Bryce Molder
|12:00 PM
|Y.E. Yang
|Daniel Berger
|Jordan Spieth
|12:10 PM
|Scott Piercy
|Miguel Tabuena
|Henrik Norlander
|12:20 PM
|Jamie Lovemark
|Rory Sabbatini
|Billy Hurley III
|12:30 PM
|Russell Henley
|Russell Knox
|Tony Finau
|12:40 PM
|Charles Howell III
|Luke List
|Satoshi Kodaira
|12:50 PM
|Justin Rose
|Zach Johnson
|Webb Simpson
|1:00 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Gary Woodland
|Hudson Swafford
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10:50 AM
|Michael Kim
|Kevin Na
|Richy Werenski
|11:00 AM
|Jason Bohn
|Daniel Summerhays
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|11:10 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Branden Grace
|Fabian Gomez
|11:20 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Sean O’Hair
|11:30 AM
|Robert Streb
|Vijay Singh
|Jon Curran
|11:40 AM
|Ken Duke
|Zac Blair
|Carl Pettersson
|11:50 AM
|Kelly Kraft
|Cameron Percy
|Stewart Cink
|12:00 PM
|Billy Horschel
|James Hahn
|Bryson DeChambeau
|12:10 PM
|Andres Gonzales
|Ryan Brehm
|Brandon Hagy
|12:20 PM
|Tag Ridings
|John Huh
|Scott Brown
|12:30 PM
|William McGirt
|Vaughn Taylor
|Fred Funk
|12:40 PM
|Ryan Blaum
|Kevin Kisner
|Brian Stuard
|12:50 PM
|Kyle Stanley
|Trey Mullinax
|1:00 PM
|Hyung-Sung Kim
|Whee Kim
The post 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG