2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

Round 3 of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played on Saturday January 14th at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:50 am.

The field has been reduced to 82 by the cut which has been paired into 28 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii 3rd Round Tee Times

The Sony Open in Hawaii round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Tee Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
10:50 AM Tim Wilkinson Shawn Stefani Jared Sawada
11:00 AM David Lingmerth Rod Pampling Pat Perez
11:10 AM Chez Reavie Marc Leishman Ben Martin
11:20 AM Jim Herman Ollie Schniederjans Brian Harman
11:30 AM Chad Campbell Mackenzie Hughes Bill Haas
11:40 AM Michael Thompson Brian Gay Hideki Matsuyama
11:50 AM Hideto Tanihara Cameron Smith Bryce Molder
12:00 PM Y.E. Yang Daniel Berger Jordan Spieth
12:10 PM Scott Piercy Miguel Tabuena Henrik Norlander
12:20 PM Jamie Lovemark Rory Sabbatini Billy Hurley III
12:30 PM Russell Henley Russell Knox Tony Finau
12:40 PM Charles Howell III Luke List Satoshi Kodaira
12:50 PM Justin Rose Zach Johnson Webb Simpson
1:00 PM Justin Thomas Gary Woodland Hudson Swafford
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
10:50 AM Michael Kim Kevin Na Richy Werenski
11:00 AM Jason Bohn Daniel Summerhays Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
11:10 AM Peter Malnati Branden Grace Fabian Gomez
11:20 AM J.T. Poston Seamus Power Sean O’Hair
11:30 AM Robert Streb Vijay Singh Jon Curran
11:40 AM Ken Duke Zac Blair Carl Pettersson
11:50 AM Kelly Kraft Cameron Percy Stewart Cink
12:00 PM Billy Horschel James Hahn Bryson DeChambeau
12:10 PM Andres Gonzales Ryan Brehm Brandon Hagy
12:20 PM Tag Ridings John Huh Scott Brown
12:30 PM William McGirt Vaughn Taylor Fred Funk
12:40 PM Ryan Blaum Kevin Kisner Brian Stuard
12:50 PM Kyle Stanley Trey Mullinax
1:00 PM Hyung-Sung Kim Whee Kim


