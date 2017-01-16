Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played on Sunday January 15th at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:40 am.

The Sony Open in Hawaii 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader John Huh is paired with Scott Brown in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:30 pm.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 4 Tee Times

The Sony Open in Hawaii round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Waialae Country Club.

Tee Times Tee Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
10:40 AM Satoshi Kodaira Michael Kim Pat Perez
10:50 AM Cameron Smith Kelly Kraft Daniel Berger
11:00 AM Jason Bohn Ben Martin Mackenzie Hughes
11:10 AM Tim Wilkinson Shawn Stefani Kevin Na
11:20 AM Billy Hurley III Luke List Webb Simpson
11:30 AM Hideki Matsuyama Henrik Norlander Ryan Brehm
11:40 AM Jim Herman Bill Haas Brian Gay
11:50 AM Daniel Summerhays Marc Leishman Branden Grace
12:00 PM Russell Henley Tony Finau Charles Howell III
12:10 PM Ollie Schniederjans Brian Harman Hideto Tanihara
12:20 PM Russell Knox Kevin Kisner Jordan Spieth
12:30 PM Gary Woodland Hudson Swafford Jamie Lovemark
12:40 PM Justin Thomas Zach Johnson Justin Rose
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
10:40 AM Seamus Power Sean O’Hair Robert Streb
10:50 AM James Hahn Bryson DeChambeau Andres Gonzales
11:00 AM Rory Sabbatini Vaughn Taylor Richy Werenski
11:10 AM Chez Reavie Y.E. Yang Scott Piercy
11:20 AM William McGirt Kyle Stanley David Lingmerth
11:30 AM Peter Malnati Stewart Cink Miguel Tabuena
11:40 AM Jared Sawada Rod Pampling Vijay Singh
11:50 AM Michael Thompson Bryce Molder Billy Horschel
12:00 PM Brian Stuard Trey Mullinax Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
12:10 PM Fabian Gomez J.T. Poston Jon Curran
12:20 PM Ken Duke Zac Blair
12:30 PM John Huh Scott Brown

