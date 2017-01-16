2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played on Sunday January 15th at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:40 am.

The Sony Open in Hawaii 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader John Huh is paired with Scott Brown in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:30 pm.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 4 Tee Times

The Sony Open in Hawaii round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Waialae Country Club.

Tee Times Tee Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:40 AM Satoshi Kodaira Michael Kim Pat Perez 10:50 AM Cameron Smith Kelly Kraft Daniel Berger 11:00 AM Jason Bohn Ben Martin Mackenzie Hughes 11:10 AM Tim Wilkinson Shawn Stefani Kevin Na 11:20 AM Billy Hurley III Luke List Webb Simpson 11:30 AM Hideki Matsuyama Henrik Norlander Ryan Brehm 11:40 AM Jim Herman Bill Haas Brian Gay 11:50 AM Daniel Summerhays Marc Leishman Branden Grace 12:00 PM Russell Henley Tony Finau Charles Howell III 12:10 PM Ollie Schniederjans Brian Harman Hideto Tanihara 12:20 PM Russell Knox Kevin Kisner Jordan Spieth 12:30 PM Gary Woodland Hudson Swafford Jamie Lovemark 12:40 PM Justin Thomas Zach Johnson Justin Rose 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10:40 AM Seamus Power Sean O’Hair Robert Streb 10:50 AM James Hahn Bryson DeChambeau Andres Gonzales 11:00 AM Rory Sabbatini Vaughn Taylor Richy Werenski 11:10 AM Chez Reavie Y.E. Yang Scott Piercy 11:20 AM William McGirt Kyle Stanley David Lingmerth 11:30 AM Peter Malnati Stewart Cink Miguel Tabuena 11:40 AM Jared Sawada Rod Pampling Vijay Singh 11:50 AM Michael Thompson Bryce Molder Billy Horschel 12:00 PM Brian Stuard Trey Mullinax Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 12:10 PM Fabian Gomez J.T. Poston Jon Curran 12:20 PM Ken Duke Zac Blair 12:30 PM John Huh Scott Brown

