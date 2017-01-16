2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played on Sunday January 15th at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:40 am.
The Sony Open in Hawaii 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader John Huh is paired with Scott Brown in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:30 pm.
2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Round 4 Tee Times
The Sony Open in Hawaii round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Waialae Country Club.
|Tee Times
|Tee
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:40 AM
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Michael Kim
|Pat Perez
|10:50 AM
|Cameron Smith
|Kelly Kraft
|Daniel Berger
|11:00 AM
|Jason Bohn
|Ben Martin
|Mackenzie Hughes
|11:10 AM
|Tim Wilkinson
|Shawn Stefani
|Kevin Na
|11:20 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|Luke List
|Webb Simpson
|11:30 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Henrik Norlander
|Ryan Brehm
|11:40 AM
|Jim Herman
|Bill Haas
|Brian Gay
|11:50 AM
|Daniel Summerhays
|Marc Leishman
|Branden Grace
|12:00 PM
|Russell Henley
|Tony Finau
|Charles Howell III
|12:10 PM
|Ollie Schniederjans
|Brian Harman
|Hideto Tanihara
|12:20 PM
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Kisner
|Jordan Spieth
|12:30 PM
|Gary Woodland
|Hudson Swafford
|Jamie Lovemark
|12:40 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Zach Johnson
|Justin Rose
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10:40 AM
|Seamus Power
|Sean O’Hair
|Robert Streb
|10:50 AM
|James Hahn
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Andres Gonzales
|11:00 AM
|Rory Sabbatini
|Vaughn Taylor
|Richy Werenski
|11:10 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Y.E. Yang
|Scott Piercy
|11:20 AM
|William McGirt
|Kyle Stanley
|David Lingmerth
|11:30 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Stewart Cink
|Miguel Tabuena
|11:40 AM
|Jared Sawada
|Rod Pampling
|Vijay Singh
|11:50 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Bryce Molder
|Billy Horschel
|12:00 PM
|Brian Stuard
|Trey Mullinax
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|12:10 PM
|Fabian Gomez
|J.T. Poston
|Jon Curran
|12:20 PM
|Ken Duke
|Zac Blair
|12:30 PM
|John Huh
|Scott Brown
