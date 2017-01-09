2017 UTME Forms Not Yet On Sale, JAMB Warns Prospective Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it has not started the sale of its 2017 admission application documents, warning prospective candidates against falling victims of con-men.

The JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Monday said that the board would adequately sensitise the public before the sale begin.

He said, “I want the public to be patient. We are putting finishing touches to the arrangements for a hitch free outing.

“We do not want a repeat of what had been happening before and during registration this year.

“We need to ensure that prospective candidates do the right thing and get their results without problems.

“So we want to appeal to prospective candidates to be patient as we will soon begin sale of the forms.”

He warned the general public and prospective candidates not to fall prey to the activities of fraudsters who might lure them into buying fake documents.

NAN