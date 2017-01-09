Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 UTME forms not yet on sale – JAMB

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not started the sale of its 2017 admission application documents, warning prospective candidates against falling victims of con-men. Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by telephone on Monday that the board would adequately sensitise the public before the sale begin. “I want the public to be patient.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.