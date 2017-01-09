2017 UTME forms not yet on sale – JAMB
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not started the sale of its 2017 admission application documents, warning prospective candidates against falling victims of con-men. Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by telephone on Monday that the board would adequately sensitise the public before the sale begin. “I want the public to be patient.
