2017: We Will Consolidate On The Restoration Agenda – Gov Sani Bello – NTA News

Posted on Jan 3, 2017


NTA News

2017: We Will Consolidate On The Restoration Agenda – Gov Sani Bello
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has assured Nigerlites of his commitment to consolidating the Restoration Agenda of the administration through implementation of people-centred policies and programmes in 2017. Governor Sani Bello …
