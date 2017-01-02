2017: We Will Not Disappoint Lagosians, Ambode Assures

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday morning expressed optimism that the New Year will present limitless opportunities and true happiness for all residents.

Governor Ambode, who addressed a mamooth crowd at the grand finale of the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta held at the Bar Beach front in Victoria Island to usher in the New Year, restated his commitment to roll out programmes and policies that will further showcase the progress the State has made so far.

“Our vision remains the same: to create a smart mega city where business and creative opportunity abound; where physical and social amenities are world class; and where lives and property are safe and secured.”

Governor Ambode while alluding to the fact that 2017 is significant as Lagos would mark its 50th Anniversary since its creation, said the State is exceptionally blessed with human and capital resources, which he said his administration will continue to explore to make life more comfortable for the people.

“Welcome to 2017, our anniversary year where Lagos is 50. Lagos, the smallest, the oldest, the richest, most populous and most prosperous State in Nigeria.

“We are undoubtedly the world’s largest and most celebrated black city state. But we also recognize the need to reflect and be strategic and this is why our approach to governance has been low in hype and flop but high in performance by keeping our promises to you at all times. We promise not to dissapoint you in this New Year,” he said.

He said the One Lagos Fiesta which ran from December 24, 2016 to January 1, 2017 was expanded to celebrate the inclusiveness and diversity of the State across the five locations including Ikorodu, Badagry, Agege, Lagos Island and Epe.

Governor Ambode also said that in recognition of the fact that the youth represent the symbol of the State’s verve and vitality, his administration will provided more platforms of opportunities in 2017.

