Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017: We Will Not Disappoint Lagosians, Ambode Assures

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

… Says Year’ll Present Limitless Opportunities, True Happiness For Residents Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday morning expressed optimism that the New Year will present limitless opportunities and true happiness for all residents.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.