2018 Ford F-150 Debuts with New Diesel Engine, More Tech

by Bennett Oghifo

Just ahead of its hometown auto show in Detroit, the refreshed 2018 Ford F-150 was revealed with more technology, a new diesel engine, and a segment-first 10-speed transmission.

The biggest news with the 2018 Ford F-150 is the availability of an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel engine, which marks the first time the popular pickup is offered with a diesel. Although output for this new engine has not been fully revealed, expect it to be both fuel-efficient and well-suited for towing.

The refreshed truck also replaces the base 3.5-liter V6 with a more efficient 3.3L unit that is expected to offer the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque as the engine it replaces. The second-generation 2.7L EcoBoost also gets tweaked for better efficiency, more output, and better durability and will be paired with the new 10-speed transmission. Not to be left out, the 5.0L V8 also gets upgraded for higher output and will also be hooked up to the new 10-speed. Ford has not yet announced specific output for the upgraded engines but has confirmed that stop/start will be standard on all F-150s.

A hybrid F-150 has also been confirmed to arrive in 2020.

In the looks department, the F-150 gets some tweaks to the front and rear styling with a new grille, new headlights, tail lights, and revised bumpers that combine to give the truck a wider, more planted stance. The tailgate also gets a new look and the truck gets six new wheel designs.

Bringing the truck up to speed on the safety front, the 2018 Ford F-150 finally gets available adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring optimized for trailering, a 360-degree camera (sure to help with parking and hooking up a trailer), and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

A 4G LTE wifi hotspot that can connect up to 10 devices is also available, and SYNC and SYNC3 also enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The 2018 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall, which is when pricing will also be announced.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

