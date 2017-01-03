Pages Navigation Menu

2018 guber polls: Ekiti youths declare revolution

Ekiti youths have threatened to pioneer what they described as ‘bloodless revolution’ as the State prepares for 2018 governorship poll. They said time had come for the youths to produce the next governor to prevent further neglect. The youth group said it will field a candidate against candidates to be presented by the All Progressives […]

