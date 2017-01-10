2019 AFCON: I will unveil Eagles’ list in February – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, will release in February his squad for the 2019 African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier slated for March.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will stage the draw for the 2019 AFCON qualifying tournament in Libreville, Gabon, on Thursday.

“I will make my list by the end of February,” AfricanFootball.com quoted Rohr as saying on his plans for the tournament taking place in Cameroon.

“This will depend on what the players are doing at their clubs.

“Some new players could come like fullback. We have somebody, but it’s too early to speak about that now.”

He added the domestic league players will now have a better chance of making his squad as the new season resumes this weekend after the past season officially ended in November.

“I will watch tomorrow’s (Wednesday) Super Cup clash between Rangers and FC Ifeanyi Ubah to see if I could see some players in the league,” he said.

The post 2019 AFCON: I will unveil Eagles’ list in February – Rohr appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

