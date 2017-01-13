Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 AFCON: Nigeria face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The draw for the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers was made in Libreville on Thursday, with Nigeria drawn along with South Africa, Libya and Seycheles. In the Preliminary round Sao Tome and Principe v Madagascar; Comoros Islands v Mauritius, Djibouti v South Sudan will play two legs in March. All the national teams in 12…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 2019 AFCON: Nigeria face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.