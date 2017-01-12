2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw
Draw for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition made in Libreville Thursday:
Preliminary round
Sao Tome e Principe v Madagascar
Comoros v Mauritius
Djibouti v South Sudan
Note: home and away matches to be played between Mar 20-28 and overall winners qualify for group phase
Group A
Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome or Madagascar
Group B
Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros or Mauritius
Group C
Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan
Group D
Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia
Group E
Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles
Group F
Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone
Group G
Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group H
Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda
Group I
Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania
Group J
Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland
Group K
Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia
Group L
Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho
Notes
Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for tournament with hosts Cameroon
Cameroon will compete in Group B and points awarded in matches they play. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places
Matchdays
2017 June 5-13
2018 Mar 19-27, Sept 3-11 (two), Oct 8-16, Nov 5-13
