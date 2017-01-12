2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw

Draw for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition made in Libreville Thursday:

Preliminary round

Sao Tome e Principe v Madagascar

Comoros v Mauritius

Djibouti v South Sudan

Note: home and away matches to be played between Mar 20-28 and overall winners qualify for group phase

Group A

Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome or Madagascar

Group B

Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros or Mauritius

Group C

Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan

Group D

Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E

Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F

Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone

Group G

Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group H

Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I

Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K

Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia

Group L

Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

Notes

Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for tournament with hosts Cameroon

Cameroon will compete in Group B and points awarded in matches they play. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places

Matchdays

2017 June 5-13

2018 Mar 19-27, Sept 3-11 (two), Oct 8-16, Nov 5-13

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

