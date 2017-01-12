Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

afconDraw for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition made in Libreville Thursday:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Preliminary round
Sao Tome e Principe v Madagascar
Comoros v Mauritius
Djibouti v South Sudan
Note: home and away matches to be played between Mar 20-28 and overall winners qualify for group phase

Group A
Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome or Madagascar

Group B
Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros or Mauritius

Group C
Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan

Group D
Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E
Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F
Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone

Group G
Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group H
Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I
Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J
Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K
Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia

Group L
Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

Notes
Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for tournament with hosts Cameroon
Cameroon will compete in Group B and points awarded in matches they play. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places

Matchdays
2017 June 5-13

2018 Mar 19-27, Sept 3-11 (two), Oct 8-16, Nov 5-13

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.