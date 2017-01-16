2019: APC, PDP Brace Up For The Soul Of Nasarawa South Senatorial District

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, MUYIWA OYINLOLA takes a look at the gladiators and chances of those contending for the various seats allocated to Nasarawa South Senatorial District In the National Assembly

2019 elections may still be far away to those who have no eyes to see the political horizon. To a politician who knows his onions, politics is too serious a game to be taken for granted hence the need to storm the battlefield immediately. It is for this reason that the battle for the seats in the Southern senatorial district of Nasarawa State in both the Red and Green chambers of the National Assembly have since commenced with politicians and gladiators currently working behind the scene, sharpening their arsenals and mapping out strategies in preparation for what most political observers describe as the biggest fight in the history of the senatorial district.

This did not come as a surprise to most political observers considering the personalities of those interested in representing the zone in both the Senatorial and House of Representative seats of Nasarawa South owing to the dicey nature of the senatorial district seen as the melting point of the state’s politics.

Apart from the ethno-tribal configuration of the zone, Nasarawa South can also boast of prominent personalities and politicians of repute who have made their marks in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political affairs, hence it cannot be relegated to the background in the political theatre of Nasarawa state. The zone till today remains the only zone that has the privilege of producing two civilian governors of the state – former Governor Aliyu Akwe Doma and the incumbent Governor, Tanko Almakura.

To venture into the politics of the zone is synonymous with one signing his political death warrant as the battle is chancy and unpredictably characterized with intrigues among the diverse ethnic groups that make up the senatorial district and federal constituencies, even tougher than the gubernatorial election in the state.

Although for now, some of the aspirants are still keeping their ambitions close to their chest, sequentially not to hit up the politics of the state, but their body languages and actions of their foot soldiers are speaking volume of what the public need to know about their ambition come 2019, evidently as they are now busy working determinedly behind the scene mobilizing people and holding secret meetings with stakeholders.

Many gladiators have openly indicated their intention to slug it out in the Senatorial and House of Representatives seats of the zone with their campaign posters and billboards competing for space in strategic places within the nook and cranny of the zone, affiliating the names of the political platforms through which they intend to realize their ambitions. Although most analysts believe more gladiators are still expected to join the race especially with the alleged efforts to form a mega party any moment from now.

The battle for the senatorial seat of Nasarawa south come 2019 will be keenly contested but not limited to the following personalities.

ALMAKURA

Tanko Almakura is the incumbent governor of the state who despite power of incumbency and other obstacles put on his way in 2011 defeated the then incumbent Governor Aliyu Akwe Doma to emerge as the third executive governor of the state and again triumphed Nasarawa ethnic card to win his election in 2015 election despite the frustrations he suffered from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his first term which almost culminated into his impeachment.

Although the governor stated clearly in his media chat to mark the 20th anniversary of the state that he would not contest the senatorial election of the zone in 2019, indications and political activities unfolding in the state have completely contradicted the pronouncement and pointed to the fact that the governor may contest the election and the earlier pronouncement may just be a political statement aimed not to hit up the politics.

Already, various groups, organizations and stakeholders are fully back on the field campaigning for him and mounting pressure on him to throw his hat into the ring as his posters and billboards have been sighted in some strategic places within the senatorial district.

Most people believe that the governor will have no option than to dance to the tune of his people as was the case with his re-election in 2015 after he was alleged to have promised not to seek re-election when he was soliciting for supports from other stakeholders. But others believed that he is only buying time in order not to be distracted from executing his laudable policies and programmes in line with his promises to the people of the state.

Whatever is the case, most analysts believe that if he finally decides to run for the seat, the battle for APC senatorial ticket of the zone in 2019 will be sealed as he stands a better chance to defeat any aspirant within his party, especially in view of his unprecedented achievements.

EGYE

Power and politics have not been fair to Sen. Salihu Hussaini Egye, whenever he tries to achieve one political goal blessing in form of disappointment usually emanate from unknown destination and stab him on the face. Though an architect by profession, he has been visible in the senatorial contest of the zone for a very long time without fortune smiling on him. The 2015 general elections which would have been a turning point in his political life and his first breakthrough turned out to be short lived.

Against all odds, he succeeded to emerge as APC senatorial candidate for Nasarawa state in 2015 election and subsequently defeated Sen. Sulaiman Adokwe of the PDP who happens to be his kinsman from the same tribe and village at the general election to emerge as a senator representing the zone.

Despite being a first term senator, his role in the emergence of the Senate President brought him close to senate president Bukola Saraki and he was rewarded with the chairmanship of what many termed a juicy committee, but unfortunately his victory was short lived as his election was challenged by Adokwe and the case dragged up to appeal court which nullified his victory in favour of the incumbent Sen. Adokwe of the PDP. Since the political tsunami that befell him, he seems not to have fully recovered from this political shock and has completely disappeared in the political scene even as his supporters continue to blame Almakura as being responsible for his political woes.

ADOKWE

Senator Sulaiman Adokwe is the current senator representing the senatorial district and he is a member of the PDP. Presently in his third term, having been elected into the senate for the first time in 2007, a feat that has not been achieved by any politician from the zone since the restoration of democracy in 1999.

Prior to his election, he was an experienced civil servant who rose through the rank to reach the apex of his career as a permanent secretary in the state civil service and later commissioner for information during former Governor Adamu Abdullahi’s second tenure where he resigned to contest for the senatorial seat, and won.

He faced stiff opposition from his opponents in their efforts to dislodge him from the red chamber which almost consumed him especially when he contested against the then member of the House of Representatives for Keana, Akwe Doma constituency Hon. Shuaibu Hashimu Abdullahi but he narrowly escaped. Again, he lost his seat in 2015 elections to APC when he was defeated by Sen. Salihu Hussaini Egye but his defeat was reversed by the court of appeal in Makurdi which nullified the victory of his opponent in his favour after a prolong legal battle.

ONAWO

Hon. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo is the current member representing Awe Doma Keana federal constituency in the House. Elected on the PDP platform for the second term, he is a youthful and grassroots politician known for springing surprises during elections even when people do not give him a chance of making any impact in most of the election he has so far contested.

He cut his political teeth in 2003 when he won election into Nasarawa state House of Assembly representing Doma North constituency under the PDP umbrella, and eventually emerged as the second speaker of the assembly during ex governor Abdullahi Adamu’s second tenure when the seat of the speaker was zoned to his local government in 2003-2007 in line with the PDP zoning formula in the state.

Although, Nasarawa Assembly under his watch was more of a rubber stamp and an extension of the executive arm that cannot even bark much more of biting but with the influences of his office and supports of the governor and party machinery he was able to win his re-election into the state assembly for the second term but this time around as an ordinary floor member as the seat of the speaker was moved to western zone since his own kinsman who also comes from the same tribe and village with him in person of ex governor Aliyu Akwe Doma emerged governor of the state.

DANBALA

Hon Mohammed A Almakura popular called Danbala is a nephew to Governor Tanko Almakura, a son of his elder brother who is now the Sangari of Kwandare, a first class traditional ruler in the state.

He had the privilege of representing Lafia –Obi federal constituency between 2003-2011 under the People Democratic Party (PDP) using the political goodwill and influence of his father who was a prominent politician and ardent supporter of former governor Aliyu Akwe Doma before he was appointed traditional ruler prior to 2011 election when Almakura junior emerged as a governor.

His efforts to get re-elected for the third term in 2011 election did not see the light of the day as he was roundly defeated by Hon Joseph Haruna Kigbu of the CPC who later returned to PDP after his election even as his uncle, Governor Almakura who he worked against in favour of Doma emerged as governor of the state under CPC, now a part of APC.

GANI

Alhaji Abubakar Idris Gani, who holds the traditional title of Dan ISA Keana, is an influential politician who for long has become a force to reckon with in the politics of his constituency and senatorial district to the extent of becoming sine quo non factor in the political matrix of Nasarawa state.

A Chartered Accountant and fellow of certified National Accountant (FCNA), the highest in the accounting profession, Gani wields enormous political influence, to the extent of determining the fate of so many political office holders in his senatorial district who depend on his goodwill and support to climb into various elective offices, and contributed greatly to the victory of the PDP especially in his senatorial district and federal constituency than any other politician of his peer even prior to his joining active politics.

He is an experienced civil servant, tactician and a seasoned administrator who combined his civil service career with politics. In the civil service hierarchy, he rose through the ranks to reach the apex of his career with 30 years of experience. He started as executive officer account in Plateau State tourism corporation where he rose to the position of internal auditor.

He was variously zonal auditor in many local government councils in the then plateau state before his elevation to acting director of finance and supplies and later Director of finance and supplies in Plateau State.

When Nasarawa State was created in 1996 he was deployed to Ministry of Health as Director of Audit, and later Director of Finance and Supplies in the agency for Mass education. He later became Accountant, State UNDP programme, and then Director of Finance, Nasarawa state Ministry of Justice from where he was appointed by ex Gov Abdullahi Adamu in 2000 as Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Pension Board and was subsequently appointed Director General, Nasarawa State Pension Bureau, following the merger of the local government staff pension board with the state pension board where he used his good office to settle backlog of pension arrears and gratuities of pensioners across the state and assisted so many people, which increased his popularity within the length and breadth of the state, especially in his senatorial district.

Until ex-Governor Akwe Doma came to power and subsequently elevated him to the state Auditor General for local government, the position he held until his retirement from civil service to join active politics where he contested for the House of Representatives seat of Awe Doma Keana constituency which he could have won but was prevailed upon by Doma to step down for the current member representing the constituency in the National Assembly. He contested again in 2015.

As an individual, he is seen as a pillar that holds PDP together in his senatorial district and has continued to support the party which makes the party a hard nut for APC to crack in his senatorial district and constituency despite the political tsunami that befell the PDP in the state in 2011 and 2015 elections as the party continues to maintain its strength in his constituency.

With his local government favoured to produced the House of Representatives seat of the constituency in the next general election, he stands a better chance of clinching the party primaries against his opponents and a possible victory at the general election, his constituency being a stronghold of PDP. Apart from having formidable political structures on ground and strong financial muscles, he has also contributed greatly to the victory of the party in the zone and instrumental to the emergence of the party executives in the state which will boost his chances.

However, his weakness lies in the fact that his party (PDP) has lost control of the state and machinery of government unlike in the past where he wielded so much political influence.

JSK

Hon Jibril Sabo Keana popularly called JSK by his admirers is not a back bencher in the politics of Nasarawa state and his senatorial district. He is new breed politician and intelligent young man who damned the consequences of political uncertainty to emerged as the executive chairman of Keana local government shortly after the restoration of democracy in 1999.

His resolute, resilient and remarkable determination to the cause of democracy at that time led to his emergence as the national publicity secretary of the association of local government of Nigeria (ALGON) the position he used to boost his image and increased his political popularity in the state and his senatorial district but his efforts to recontest his seat as the chairman of his local government did not see the light of the day as he was soundly defeated at the chairmanship primaries of his party (PDP).

JSK still enjoys some goodwill among his people especially in his local government of Keana where he served as a chairman and his eloquence and intelligent is an add advantages to his ambition but his weakness lies in the fact that apart from contributing nothing to the growth and success of the party he has no political structures on ground and have completely lost pitch with the politics of his constituency and have no financial capability to prosecute his campaign.

In conclusion, most analysts believe that except other gladiators join the race as time goes on, Governor Almakura is at an advantage to pick APC ticket while Adokwe and Onawo are likely PDP flag bearers. As for Awe, Keana and Doma, the battle will be a straight forward fight between Abubakar Idris Gani of the PDP and Hon Yahya Adams of the APC but in politics, anything can happen.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

