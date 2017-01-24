2019: Atiku’s Campaign Posters Floods Kebbi

With the 2019 general elections about two years away, the campaign posters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is already being circulated across Kebbi State, The Guardian reports.

Atiku, who visited the state at the weekend during the Abdullahi Fodio 1805 book launch at the Emir of Gwandu’s palace, was surrounded by political supporters chanting “Say Atiku Turaki Adamawa for President 2019.”

The former vice president who was the chief launcher at the occasion donated N10 million. He described the book as historical, chronicling the qualities of good leadership since 1805.

