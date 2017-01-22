2019: Atiku’s Emergence Would End Igbo Marginalization – PDM South East

The Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM at the weekend expressed hope that should Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerges as the next President of the country come 2019, the lingering issue of marginalisation and under-development being suffered by Ndigbo would be given a holistic solution and would become a thing of the past.

In a statement issued in Enugu, signed by the PDM Promoter in the South East, Dr. Haroun Ajah and made available to LEADERSHIP called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to contest the next presidential election as the party would give him full support and cooperation to achieve his political ambition.

The statement read in part: “Leadership is a trust on behalf of God and the people, therefore, we expect from the Presidency of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar come May, 2019 to run an all inclusion government and administration in Nigeria where Ndigbo will equally be at the commanding levels of Federal Government Authorities and Agencies.

“I implore the National Caretaker Committee of PDM party and the Grand Guru Baba PDM, Ibrahim Gusau in particular to work very hard to ensure that people with respect, courage, commitment and integrity emerge as Leaders of the Peoples Democratic movement, PDP party in the forthcoming congresses and National convention.

“I call on the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Turakin Adamawa to contest the next general elections. We are aware that the Turakin Adamawa is not a member of PDM party but certainly we all in the South East Nigeria and beyond will give him full support and cooperation on any platform, he Turakin Adamawa may wish to contest the next general election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

According to him, Atiku’s call for the restructuring of Nigeria remains the only way to a better administrative system for Nigeria.

“It is our belief that the wonderful idea of restructuring Nigeria as the commitment to achieve true federalism in Nigeria can only be carried out by courageous and patriotic person like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President of Nigeria”.

