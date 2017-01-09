Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Ebonyi people will vote for Buhari – Umahi

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dave umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, ‎David Nweze Umahi has stated that the people of the state hold President Muhamadu Buhari so dear to their hearts. He said if the President chose to contest in the future, the people of the state will vote for him. The President, according to the governor, regards Ebonyi State with […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

2019: Ebonyi people will vote for Buhari – Umahi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.