2019 election: Ex-Chairman lauds parties’ move to join PDP

A former Lagos State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Capt. Olatunji Shelle, has described moves by some political parties to join PDP ahead of 2019 general elections as “good news’’. The Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, had on Sunday revelaed that PDP received notifications from 17 political parties…

The post 2019 election: Ex-Chairman lauds parties’ move to join PDP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

