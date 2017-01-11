Pages Navigation Menu

2019 election is going to be a battle – PDP

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The PDP has tagged the general elections slated for 2019 as a battle to save Nigeria. The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, therefore, called on Nigerians not to see the 2019 election as a PDP problem, but a Nigerian problem. Adeyeye, who is a member of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led PDP Caretaker […]

