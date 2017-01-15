2019 Elections Will Be Different – Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that the 2019 general elections will be different from what happened in 2015.

Lamido said several people won the election in 2015 because the electorates were ‘deceived,’ adding that with what is happening in the country, the pattern of voting in 2019 will change.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also said that the leadership tussle between Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and Se. Ali Modu Sheriff would soon be resolved.

Speaking through his spokesman, Adamu Mohammed Usman, the former Jigawa state governor, Lamido, said as someone who has been in politics for several decades, if his party give him the ticket, there will be changes in the pattern of voting comes 2019.

“Actually, Lamido has been in politics for long and come 2019, things will be different if his party give him the ticket. The kind of contest we will have in 2019 will be different because unlike 2015, there will be more political consciousness. Even drop-outs who contested in the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) won because of Buhari tsunami. But come 2019, people will be more conscious,” the spokesman said.

He said Nigerians are going to shine their eyes in 2019 by voting for people who are going to deliver on the democratic dividend.

“There was a lot of accusation that PDP was this, PDP was that. But today, people have seen things with their eyes. Even the blind man can now see, even the deaf can hear about what is happening”

“It is very glaring now and Lamido will not be afraid to contest for the ticket of his party. Lamido is a nationalist and he is going to carry everyone along. Lamido is not a tribalist”

“He is someone who cares about people both from the South and North. He is someone who respect people and respect their religion and once he got it, the contest in 2019 will be different because he has the masses and as a full time politician,” he added.

