2019: How we will stop mega party – Oyegun – Vanguard
|
Daily Trust
|
2019: How we will stop mega party – Oyegun
Vanguard
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in this interview, says his party is not worried about a mega party said to be in the pipeline and allegedly being formed to rival APC, saying his party will win …
Events that will shape 2017 in 10 states
2017 political battlegrounds to watch
2016 In Retrospect: APC Will Come Out Stronger – Adesina
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG