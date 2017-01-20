Pages Navigation Menu

2019: PDP to form alliance with other political parties to dethrone APC – Daily Post Nigeria

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is already reaching out to some political parties in its effort to regain power in 2019. Ekweremadu, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said the …

