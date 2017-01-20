2019: PDP to form alliance with other political parties to dethrone APC – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2019: PDP to form alliance with other political parties to dethrone APC
Daily Post Nigeria
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is already reaching out to some political parties in its effort to regain power in 2019. Ekweremadu, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG