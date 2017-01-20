Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: PDP to form alliance with other political parties to dethrone APC

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekweremadu1

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is already reaching out to some political parties in its effort to regain power in 2019. Ekweremadu, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said the development will help reposition the party ahead of the next general election. He said, “What you […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

2019: PDP to form alliance with other political parties to dethrone APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.