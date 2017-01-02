2019 Presidency: Arewa Youths Urges Shekarau To Declare Intention

Northern group under the a‎uspices of Arewa Youth Development Association (AYDA) an umbrella body of about 35 youth and community based association and organizations has called on former Governor of Kano State and one time presidential aspirant, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau to declare his intentions to contest the 2019 presidential elections.

The youth group ‎who averred that Mallam Shekarau will be the man to beat in the next presidential election added that his records in all spheres of life which has been selfless, prudent, transparent and coupled with his abiding faith in Northern Nigeria and the Nigerian nation is a proof f his quintessential leadership qualities.

According to the group in a press issued and signed by it’s National president Alhaji Imrran Nass and made available to newsmen in Kaduna‎ said, “after taking critical look at the calibre, profile and credentials of all the. Presidential hopeful that are likely to come out from the Northern region, Mallam. Ibrahim Shekarau (Sadauan Kano) has an impressive credentials and his pedigree and antecedents spell goodness and progress to our beloved country.

“‎Arewa Youth Development Association, an unbrella body of about 35 youth and community based associations and organisations that are deeply rooted with at the grassroot wish to most sincerely and unequivocally call on His Excellency Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau the Saduana Kano to come out and declare his intension to contest for president come 2019.

“The youth believe that it is only the Sadauna Kano that will advocate and champion the cause for a generational change to bring about the emergence of a credible, detribalised, focused, agile, committed and visionary leader that can build our nation.

“We. Are calling on the family, friends, progressing forces and all genuine lovers of democracy to join hand with us towards achieving this. Noble and patriotic call in seeing that Malam Ibrahim Shekarau key into our call” the group stated.

