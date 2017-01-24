2019: Task Before Fayose As Chairman Of PDP Governors’ Forum

As Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO highlights the tasks before the opposition governors.

Following expiration of the tenure of Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Olusegun Mimiko, the Ekiti State Governor, Peter AyodeleFayose, last week emerged the new Chairman of the forum.

The Forum which is very influential within the party weighs enormous power, and sometimes imposes its interests on the party’s national leadership.

Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, who announced the developments to journalists in Abuja on Thursday evening, noted that the governors settled for Fayose based on his record of performance and as the most senior governor elected on the platform of the party.

Dickson said the appointment was a collective decision of the PDP governors, in-line with the tradition of the party.

“As an integral part of the discussion, the governors of our party, among ourselves, as well as those who were unavoidably absent, unanimously appointed a new PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman. In line with the tradition of our party, we agreed to appoint our colleague, the most senior governor in PDP, Ayodele Fayose, the governor of Ekiti as new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum,” he said

Dickson observed that Fayose is well grounded, experienced and committed to the ideals of the party.

“You are all aware that he is a committed party man, doing a wonderful job in his state. He is well experienced and committed to the ideals of our party. We have all unanimously appointed him as the new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum to coordinate the affairs and activities of our forum and to work and collaborate with other structures of our party.”

Fayose’s emergence was backed by the factional leadership of the party, led by Ahmed Makarfi and the party’s Board of Trustees, as well as the National Assembly caucus of the party represented by the deputy senate president, Ike Ekwerenmadu.

Fayose whose tenure as governor will elapse in October 2018, described his emergence as chairman as a call to service pledged to work tirelessly for a greater success for the party. He assured that the PDP would work hard to reclaim its lost states and as well form the government at the center come 2019.

The governor, who is serving his second tenure, emerged chairman of the forum asthe most ranking among the current set of PDP governors. His first tenure terminated in 2006, a year before the end of his first four year tenure, which started in 2003.

Chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, while lending support to the new leadership of the Governors Forum, expressed confidence in Fayose’s ability to pilot affairs of the Forum.

Fayose who seemed battle-ready for the task ahead accepted the new responsibilitywith optimism, as he pledged to work with stakeholders, including the National Assembly, to restore the glory of the PDP.

“I take this responsibility at a time the party needs somebody to stand up. I am sure you all know that we will do it to represent Nigerians well. It is a call to pull the walls of Jericho down; it is a call to make a difference. I want to assure you that within the next few months, the mobilisation, the consultation will be so effective and there will be a new beginning for our party – different and enriching,” Fayosesaid.

He also vowed to put in all efforts in ensuring that the party claims the center, come 2019; “Come 2019, we will take over again; we are going to come back again.”

Beyond the frenzy of Fayose’s emergence as the new face of the opposition party in Nigeria lays a huge responsibility, and observers in the polity are skeptical about his effective functioning as a constructive opposition leader.

Some are of the opinion that the task and responsibility attached to leadership of the former ruling party turned opposition party is obviously a serious one that should not be left in the hands of a theatrical character in Fayose, who sometimesenjoy media jamboree but hardly canvass a position with empirical facts.

However, the PDP Governors Forum is particularly strategic to Nigeria’s democracy at a time when legitimacy of the national leadership of the party is a subject of litigation. Until the much awaited Court of Appeal decision on the genuine leadership of the party, the Governors Forum is expected to exercise huge influence in the polity.

The Forum is also expected to midwife a genuine reconciliation within the party, after the court cases have been decided.

Therefore, the first major assignment before Fayose is to reunite all warring factions within the party, particularly when a faction of the party have been declared as the authentic leadership of the party and the other faction considered as interlopers.

Irrespective of where the pendulum swings, leadership of the Governors Forum owes it as a duty to ensure unity within party and across various group interests. To achieve this, Fayose must first address the trust problem among the factions in the party, having fought dirty laying claims to the party’s leadership.

Therefore the new leader of the PDP Governors Forum must immediately wear a different cap and see himself beyond whatever faction of the party he belongs to for the overall interest of the PDP.

Fayose will also be confronted with the responsibility of managing the ‘carcass’ of the onetime largest political party in Africa, after it suffered defeat in many elective positions during the 2015 general election and subsequent gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states. He also needs to instill confidence of loyal members in the party, so as to avoid further defections to the ruling APC.

PDP has lost many members to the ruling party and recently, two serving senators in persons of Senator Yele Omoguwa who represents Ondo South senatorial district and Senator Nelson Effiong representing Akwa-Ibom South senatorial district left the PDP for the APC.

Besides this, providing a viable alternative to the ruling APC is another tall mission before the PDP, which the Governors Forum of the party is central and strategic to. The remaining members of the party definitely want to witness a genuine democratic process in the selection of the party’s flag bearers across the states and for the presidential ticket.

The age practice of imposition in the PDP has been identified as a major factor responsible for serial defeat of the party in previous elections, and Fayose himself emerged the party’s candidate in the 2014 elections through a primary as against the practice of conscious which would have defeated him.

It is however incumbent on Governor Fayose to address the issue of imposition of candidates by his colleagues against the popular will of party members.

Although, some analysists have questioned Fayose’s temperament to handle the fragmented PDP at its trying period, more so that he is perceived to be instrumental to the leadership crisis rocking the party. It is however not impossible for the Ekitistate Governor to prove the judgmental position wrong and make good account of the new opportunity before him.

