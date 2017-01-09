2019: Umahi dares Onu, APC

…Says opposition has nowhere to sweep in Ebonyi

GOVERNOR David Umahi, yesterday, took a swipe at the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he boasted that there would be no place for the ruling party to sweep in Ebonyi State.

Umahi while addressing delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency as well as stakeholders from Onicha-East constituency who paid him a courtesy call in Uburu, Ohaozara council area of the state explained that his efforts to transform the state had made it impossible for brooms to be useful in the state.

The governor who was apparently making reference to the statement earlier credited to Dr. Onu that APC would drain the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in 2019 jokingly said, “our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again.”

Umahi further revealed that the only recognisable APC member in the state was President Muhammadu Buhari and called on those he described as political jobbers to queue behind his administration to transform the state.

“When you have broom in Ebonyi State where will you sweep? Is there any place to be swept? Is Ebonyi not clean? Is Ebonyi not neat? There is nothing to sweep. They have to take their (brooms) to places that are dirty and continue their sweeping. Because of the kind of people in APC in the state, our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again. So, there are no brooms in Ebonyi State because everywhere is clean.

“When you’re walking on our roads, you will be seeing yourself because the lights are on. Everywhre is clean. So, there is nothing to sweep.

“I have always said APC is one man and that’s the President. The President is a man with good character and that is why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi State. The state is dear to the President but not in the hearts of the masqueraders who have not given anybody chalk.

He advised the people not to be deceived by those who had opportunity to help others but used it to care for themselves alone.

“We have seen the need for unity, equity and fair play in Ebonyi State and God is helping us so much in this direction. That is why we have absolute peace and there is no other party,” he said.

