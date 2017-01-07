2022 World Cup: Before Qatar Airways crashes it!

By Onochie Anibeze

Ordinarily, My name is Michael Onochie Anibeze.

But in most forms that we fill we are asked to write the surname first.

From your certificates to most documents the surname comes first. And this is why in my international passport my name appears thus: Anibeze Onochie Michael – the surname first and then the other names – the middle name and the first name as the case may be. I am a proud Nigerian, and I have carried the Nigerian passport from adulthood. My name, as it appears in my passport, has always been Anibeze Onochie Michael. And the visas to all the countries I have visited in the course of my journalism career and private tours have always read ANIBEZE ONOCHIE MICHAEL. I may not remember all the countries I have visited but those that readily come to mind are USA, Canada, England, Spain, Holland, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, Qatar, Australia, South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, Cameroun, Senegal, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic etc.

I have visited some of these countries many times. And the name in my passport has always been Anibeze Onochie Michael. But on December 22 at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, I was told that that was not my name or that they were not written in proper order. I was on my way to Qatar to watch the Italian Super Cup final between Juventus and AC Milan, two Italian giants. Since it launched its bid to host the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has been hosting many events. It does so probably to prove to the world that it can host and organise international championships including the World Cup. And their officials have been doing so with glitz. Hosting international events is part of Qatar’s preparation for 2022. I supported their 2022 World Cup bid after watching the country’s presentations. However, I wished for it to hold in winter as it is extremely hot during summer.

Yes, Qatar said they would install the technology that could cool the stadium atmosphere. To prove the point, the country has already equipped one stadium with that technology. Nevertheless, the World Cup tournament is always a carnival and holding it in summer, I feared, would reduce the fanfare. Interestingly, the 2022 World Cup will not hold in summer. In terms of facilities and hosting an amazing World Cup I was among those the Qataris impressed with their stupendous presentation and readiness to host a very special World Cup that for many years would remain memorable to many. Theirs would be one World Cup that fans may afford to watch two live matches in a day. The proximity of the venues and the rail system now in construction will make that possible. That is how compact it would be. Qatar 2022 is already a dream; an awaiting spectacle. And I had this in mind on my way to the Lagos Airport for the trip to Doha December 22 for the Italian Super Cup that was to hold the following day.

But Qatar Airways officials in Lagos thought differently. Anibeze Onochie Michael is not same as Michael Onochie Anibeze. Another wonder of the world? They stopped me after I had passed through immigration and was just a step away from entering the plane. Their officials cleared me at the boarding formalities and issued boarding pass. But at the point of entering the plane the story changed. What an embarrassment. Their explanation was absurd. It triggered this piece. “In the Arab world where they read and write Arabic language from right to left, they expect that your first name should come first, the middle name and then the surname last name, so your name is Michael Onochie Anibeze and not Anibeze Onochie Michael, the way it is written in your passport.” True wonders. Should I now carry two passports because I’m travelling to Qatar? I thought of many countries I had visited. NEVER and I repeat, NEVER had I been refused visa of any country. And never had I been told that my name was not written in line with Arabic writing. Do they know what they are doing? Do these people (Qatar Airways officials) know the international dimension of what they are doing?

Do they know that Qatar is the host of the 2022 World Cup and that this was unfriendly and could pose huge problem for the country? These thoughts flashed through my mind. I have been to Qatar before with the same passport. They told me it was a new order. Why now that they won the bid to host the World Cup and the world will be coming to Qatar? I started laughing, feeling for the Qatar Supreme Committee for the 2022 World Cup. Qatar Airways officials could mess up their efforts to host an amazing World Cup. Imagine the World Cup holding today, and many visitors are turned back because their visas were issued just the way their names appeared in their passports. Would that not be catastrophic? I continued laughing. It was simply absurd. Duro Ikhazuegbe of Thisday Newspaper was different.

He was fuming and crying blue murder. “Listen, the assignment I’m going for is for tomorrow, and I have a business class ticket, and you want to disembark me because the name in my visa is exactly the way it is in my passport? Is it not the proper way? Are you joking? Are you guys okay?” Duro paced up and down, wondering why such a thing could happen in this 21st century. He was enraged and was sweating. “Is this how you would blow this World Cup for Qatar?,” Duro yelled. “That is the question,” I quickly responded. His visa had read Ikhazuegbe Samson Duro, but the airline officials insisted that it must be Duro Samson Ikhazuegbe. The two of us went back to immigration to stamp our passports again and returned to our offices, with a feeling of pity for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and some disappointment for missing such a big match with the attendant atmospherics.

Did those who issued visas to those who went to watch the match in Doha comply with the said new order or were the Qatar Airways officials in Lagos overzealous? Many others who flew other airlines and whose surnames appeared first in their visas(just like ours) still landed in Doha and watched the match. Our misfortune was simply for flying Qatar Airways. The Qatari government ought to show interest in this for the sake of the 2022 World Cup. I do not intend to change the order of my name in my passport. I don’t think thousands of visitors to Qatar would either. But we are all interested in an amazing World Cup in Qatar, the first Middle East country that would host such a fiesta. And no man of goodwill should stand in their way.

